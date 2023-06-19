SC Lottery
Committee addresses need for Black leader in North Charleston

By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new self-proclaimed committee in North Charleston wants to highlight minority candidates running for mayor.

The group of ministers, citizens, labor and community leaders call themselves the North Charleston Mayoral Committee, and they say they will work together to focus on fundraising, voter education and registration to unite the community.

They are calling for a change that will address systemic inequities and help better the lives of Black people in the community.

The committee believes a Black mayor would address livability concerns for the African American people who live in the community-- specifically, addressing issues like homelessness, education and crime.

“North Charleston is 52% African American and has never had a representative an African American mayor and it is time,” committee co-chair Beverly Gadson-Birch said.

Five of the 9 candidates in the race are African American:

  • Teddie Pryor
  • Jesse Williams
  • Russell Coletti
  • John Singletary
  • Brandon Trollinger

North Charleston is one of the largest cities in South Carolina and it is still growing.

But the committee feels African Americans prominence and livability have not grown as rapidly as the city has.

Gadson-Birch says it’s important that every citizen be given a fair opportunity to succeed.

“As African Americans, we have been emancipated but subjected to unfair voting practices, irregularities, and voter suppression,” Gadson-Birch said.

The Racial Justice Committee is hosting a candidate forum at the Alfred Williams Community Center Thursday at 6 p.m.

The committee encourages community members to come.

