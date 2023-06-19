SC Lottery
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Pawleys Island crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Sunday in the Pawleys Island area.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Pawleys Island man killed Sunday in a crash.

Bernard Sherman, 53, died Sunday at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Road and Parkersville Road and involved a 1999 Honda motorcycle that was traveling east and a 2021 Kia sedan traveling west, both on Martin Luther King Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Troopers say Sherman was attempting to turn left onto Parkersville Road when his motorcycle and the car collided.

The driver of the sedan was not hurt, Pye said.

