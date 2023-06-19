Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s mother demanding additional arrest in connection with son’s murder case

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The mother of Cyrus Carmack-Belton, the 14-year-old who was gunned down after being falsely accused of shoplifting bottles of water, is asking for an additional arrest in connection with her son’s murder case.

On a social media post, Coley Cole said the following:

My son Cyrus Monroe Carmack-Belton was murdered May 28, 2023. Rick Chow racially profiled and falsely accused Cyrus of stealing. Rick Chow and his son Andy Chow chased my 14 yr. old son off the gas station property and down Springtree Dr. shooting him in the back. Rick Chow was arrested but his son remains free. (Andy Chow initiated the chase of my beloved son) Please help us demand Andy Chow’s arrest by calling and/or emailing Byron Gipson to demand charges! Please email gipson.byron@richlandcountysc.gov or call 803-576-1800 and demand that RickChow’s son ANDY CHOW is also charged in the murder of Cyrus Monroe Carmack-Belton #Justice4Cyrus #cyruscarmackbelton #arrestandychow4murder

Cole is calling for the arrest of Rick Chow’s son, Andy Chow, and adds Andy Chow chased Cyrus from the gas station property and down Springtree Drive before Rick Chow allegedly shot the 14-year-old in the back.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Rick Chow, owner of the Shell gas station on Parklane Road has been charged with murder and remains behind bars.

Deputies and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office commented on the possibility of additional charges for the convenience store owner.

