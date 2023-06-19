Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s mother demanding additional arrest in connection with son’s murder case

SC Lottery
Mother calls for additional arrest in connection with the death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The mother of Cyrus Carmack-Belton, the 14-year-old who was gunned down after being falsely accused of shoplifting bottles of water, is asking for an additional arrest in connection with her son’s murder case.

On a social media post, Coley Cole said the following:

Cole is calling for the arrest of Rick Chow’s son, Andy Chow, and adds Andy Chow chased Cyrus from the gas station property and down Springtree Drive before Rick Chow allegedly shot the 14-year-old in the back.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Rick Chow, owner of the Shell gas station on Parklane Road has been charged with murder and remains behind bars.

Deputies and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office commented on the possibility of additional charges for the convenience store owner.

