DHEC highlights community awareness, blood donations for World Sickle Cell Day 

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In honor of World Sickle Cell Day the South Carolina Department of Department of Health and Environmental Control wants the public to know the importance of community awareness and blood donations.

Officials want to observe the day by educating the community and public about the available resources and services for individuals and families living with sickle cell disease and by asking more residents to make life-saving blood donations.

To assure access to quality preventive, primary care and specialty services for people with sickle cell disease, DHEC offers the following services:

“Research shows that limited access to healthcare can lead to increased morbidities, poor quality of life and the increased likelihood of mortality for people with sickle cell disease,” said Malerie Hartsell, Blood Disorders & Contracts Program Manager in DHEC’s Division of Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs. “These programs are essential in removing the burdens many individuals face in seeking quality healthcare services.”

According to a press release, Sickle cell disease (SCD) is an inherited blood disorder caused by abnormal hemoglobin, a protein that carries oxygen, on red blood cells. While healthy red blood cells with normal hemoglobin are round and easily move through even the smallest blood vessels to carry oxygen to all parts of the body, individuals with SCD have some red blood cells that are hard, sharp, and shaped like a crescent moon as a result of the abnormal hemoglobin. These cells die early, resulting in anemia, a condition with low levels of normal red blood cells carrying oxygen, or can get stuck in small blood vessels causing complications such as blood clots, extreme pain, and organ damage.

DHEC and the South Carolina Sickle Cell Disease Advocacy Team partnered by creating the Sickle Cell Disease State Plan addressing the care and treatment of those living with the disease. As part of the plan, DHEC created a resource to assist those transitioning from pediatric care to adult care.

The guide aims to help young adults get more involved with their care to better navigate the healthcare system and prevent a decrease in quality of care or a breakdown in care coordination.

“Individuals who have sickle cell disease are living longer due to improvements in healthcare and treatments,” Hartsell said. “Continuing your routine healthcare visits and having a transition plan in place helps to increase your independence, minimize the risk of your treatment plan being interrupted and improves your overall quality of life.”

While persons with sickle cell trait usually live a normal life according to a press release, there are rare cases where extreme conditions such as severe dehydration and high-intensity physical activity can lead to serious health issues, such as pain crises, for people with SCT.

DHEC also encourages South Carolinians to donate blood, since blood transfusions are one of the most critical treatments for sickle cell patients and literally save lives. Donations are strongly encouraged from those in the African-American community since transfusions from people of the same race are more likely to be a match. Visit the American Red Cross site to find a location to donate.

