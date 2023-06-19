SC Lottery
Fawn reunited with mother after Upstate firefighters rescue it from creek

Pickens County officials said firefighters recently helped a fawn find its way back home after it got stuck in a nearby creek.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County officials said firefighters in the Vineyards community recently helped a fawn find its way back home after it got stuck in a nearby creek.

Firefighters reportedly responded to the area after the fawn became stuck in the mud and unable to free itself. They then hoisted the fawn up an embankment, where it reunited with its mother.

Firefighters added that they stuck around and made sure the mother accepted it.

