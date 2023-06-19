SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: 3 Lowcountry counties now under severe thunderstorm warning

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has revised a severe thunderstorm warning that is now in effect until 12:30 p.m. for three counties.

The warning now includes Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties.

At 11:28 a.m., radar detected severe thunderstorms located along a line from near Reevesville to near Canadys to near Walterboro, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Communities affected include Summerville, Saint George, Givhans Ferry State Park, Ladson, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Cottageville, Harleyville, Givhans, Cross, Jedburg, Sangaree, Knightsville, and Eastern Lake Marion.

This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 171 and 202; and I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 79 and 85.

The storms carry a hazard of wind gusts up to 60 mph, which could cause damage to trees and power lines.

Those under a severe thunderstorm warning should consider moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

