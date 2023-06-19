FIRST ALERT: Tracking Tropical Storm Bret and higher rain chances this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front nearby and an upper level low will increase our rain and storm chance through the weekend. The rest of the day will feature scattered storms with temperatures in the 70s. A few storms could be on the stronger side, so stay weather aware! As the upper level low approaches the stalled front near our area Tuesday into the upcoming weekend, activity will be more widespread. Scattered showers and storms are likely Tuesday into the upcoming weekend with more clouds. With the clouds and activity, highs will only be in the low 80s. Localized flooding will be possible, especially if your area sees several rounds of activity. By the end of the week, some spots may receive over 6″ of rainfall!

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bret developed over the Central Atlantic. This system is forecast to strengthen over the next few days, and will likely become Bret. In fact, this system could approach the Lesser Antilles as a Hurricane on Thursday and Friday. No threat to our area at this time but we will continue ot monitor. An area of showers off the coast of Africa and has a medium chance of development (50%) over the next week. A tropical depress could form within in the next few days. We’ll monitor this one as well.

TONIGHT: Scattered Rain/Storms. Low 71.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 72.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 71.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 72.

