Forecasters now watching 2 areas for tropical development off African coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As a tropical wave nears development into a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center says a second tropical wave has formed off the African coast.

The first wave, located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is becoming better organized and there is a 90% chance it will become at least a tropical depression or a tropical storm by Monday night. If it were to become a tropical storm, it would become the second named storm of the year, taking the name Bret.

The system is expected to move to the west at 15 to 20 mph across the central tropical Atlantic through the middle part of the week.

“Right now, we’re not concerned about it,” Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says. “We’ll keep an eye on it, but that’s over 3,000 miles out in the ocean so there’s plenty of time to watch it.”

The second wave is an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some gradual development is possible through the middle and latter parts of the week as it moves west, but the National Hurricane Center says the chances of formation remains low as of Monday morning. There is a 20% chance it forms into at least a tropical depression by Wednesday and only a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

If it were to become a tropical storm, it would be the third named storm of the year and take the name Cindy.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist has this year's list of hurricane season names and what happens if we should exhaust the list.

