Haley hosts town hall, addressing problems and solutions for America

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley pushed her presidential campaign in the Lowcountry on Monday.

Hundreds of employees and Haley supporters gathered inside Berkeley Electric Cooperative facility to hear about her position on specific issues throughout America, and how she feels about proposed energy regulations.

Haley started the town hall meeting sharing stories and facts from her time as governor, saying how important her time was being a United States Ambassador to the United Nations for two years.

“When I became governor, South Carolina was hurting. We had double digit unemployment; we had thousands of people on welfare, and we got to work,” she says. “By the time I left being Governor, we were building planes with Boeing.”

She focused on the country’s financial problems, educational systems, crime, the border and international relations.

“I went 400 miles down that border and you are not ready for what I saw,” Haley says. “Mounds of clothing, mounds of shoes, paraphernalia, rape areas where women and girls have to go through.”

“When it comes to crime, it’s simple. Have the backs of our law enforcement, you need to thank them every single day,” she adds. “No more weak penalties around the country; we will bring law and order back.”

As for education, Haley says parents should decide where their children go to school without being mandated by a zip code.

“You as parents should never have to wonder what is being taught to your kids in school; you have every right to know what’s happening,” she says. “No child should be educated based on where they’re born and raised.”

She claims during her time at the United Nations, they did not want America to have a strong military or to be energy independent.

“We need to do both of those things; strong militaries don’t start wars, strong military prevent wars,” Haley says.

The energy panel included Berkeley Electric CEO, Mike Fuller, Central Electric Power CEO, Rob Hochstetler, and Santee Cooper CEO, Jimmy Staton.

The panel discussed proposed regulations to existing power plants, which could potentially lead to economic hardships for traditional energy sectors, resulting in higher electric bills for consumers, according to Berkeley Electric.

“They [Biden administration] are picking winners and losers; they are picking what kind of energy they think is best for America, which at the end of the day, we should be an above all type of energy,” Haley says. “We should want everything. Do we want renewables? Sure, we do, but we want to make sure we have every type of energy possible.”

Haley is scheduled to deliver a foreign policy speech on China at the American Enterprise Institute on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.