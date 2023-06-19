SC Lottery
Judge launches N. Charleston mayoral bid on Juneteenth

Judge Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley announced on Juneteenth her mayoral bid to serve as N....
Judge Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley announced on Juneteenth her mayoral bid to serve as N. Charleston's first African-American woman mayor.(PasleyforMayor)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A retired judge announced on Juneteenth her mayoral bid to become the first African-American woman to serve North Charleston.

Retired Summary Court Judge, Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley is a business owner, educator, former Teamster, mental health facilitator and civil mediator who says she understands how to address the issues that matters most to North Charleston residents.

“I’m running for Mayor because our city needs a leader that will finally put the people first. I’ve been living here for 40 years, and Liberty Hill still looks the same,” Ganaway-Pasley says, “In one of the wealthiest cities in South Carolina, too many families are living in poverty, living in fear of crime and over-policing, and facing fierce gentrification.”

Ganaway-Pasley says her campaign will highlight her commitment to the city’s families and fight for changes to remove obstacles to a better quality of life.

She is the only candidate with a Ph.D. in Psychology and says her campaign will be geared to release plans on how her administration will address mental health issues regarding citizens and policing.

The core of her campaign will be her vision for a city that thrives on progress, unity and opportunity, she says.

Ganaway-Pasley ran for Charleston County Probate judge in 2018 and 2022 but was unsuccessful in both races despite wining majority of votes from North Charleston each time, a news release states.

“The people know me. I am not entering the race as another candidate seeking a title; I am here as the game changer for the people,” Ganaway-Pasley says.

