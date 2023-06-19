Judge sentences man in 2020 N. Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in a 2020 North Charleston shooting.

Alonza Donta Marable Jr., 21, was found guilty of murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature by a Charleston County jury Thursday, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says.

At approximately 11:18 p.m. on April 18, 2020, then 18-year-old Marable and his then 15-year-old co-defendant, fired shots in the Ferndale Mobile Home Park in North Charleston, a news release states.

Wilson says Marable had a semi-automatic rifle while his co-defendant had a handgun.

Their target victim, Lanelle Reed Jr., 16, was shot and killed outside of his home as a stray bullet from Marable’s rifle struck an “innocent bystander” in the head as he was sleeping in his home, a news release states. The bystander suffered minor injuries.

Wilson says Reed suffered from a gunshot wound to the back of the head while his friend was able to run away without being shot.

Video surveillance and witness testimony showed Marable’s car driving back and forth in the neighborhood before ambushing Reed and his friend as they approached Reed’s home, Wilson says.

The co-defendant who fired one shot with the handgun likely fired the shot that killed Reed while Marable fired 12 shots, where one of them struck the sleeping bystander, she says.

Assistant Solicitor Daniel W. Cooper was one of the prosecutors of the case for the State.

“Marable was the architect of this entire incident: he drove the car as they stalked and hunted the Victim; he provided the weapons and ammunition used in the shooting, and, as he was three years older than his juvenile co-defendant, Marable clearly influenced the younger codefendant. This violence would not have occurred without Marable instigating it, and the jury recognized that fact.” Cooper says.

While he was found not guilty of attempted murder by the same jury, Marable was sentenced to 30 years in prison which is the minimum sentence for murder, Wilson says.

The co-defendant plead guilty in family court to murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial, according to Wilson.

