Keep your rain gear handy! Several inches of rain possible over this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stationary front will set up the potential for several inches of rainfall across much of the state over the next seven days.

“It’s not going to rain all week long,” Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says. “It’s going to be one of those deals where anywhere, anytime, you could get some rain. It’s not going to rain all week long, it’ll be kind of in and out.”

The Storm Prediction Center places most of the Lowcountry under the lowest threat for severe weather Monday afternoon, but the western edge of Beaufort County and the northwestern tip of Colleton County is in the second lowest threat.

Any storm activity could include periods of heavy rain and wind gusts.

Those who plan to spend the Juneteenth holiday Monday out on the waters or at the beach should be aware of the storm threat for the afternoon.

Make sure to keep the rain gear handy this week! A front and an upper level low will bring several rounds of showers and storms to the area. Tune in now for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/O7Xgmxg67S — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) June 18, 2023

Then for the rest of the week, there is an increased chance of rain throughout the week. By Sunday, portions of the Lowcountry could see up to five inches of rainfall.

