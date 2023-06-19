SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Keep your rain gear handy! Several inches of rain possible over this week

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine provides an update on the chance of rain and storms over the next seven days.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stationary front will set up the potential for several inches of rainfall across much of the state over the next seven days.

“It’s not going to rain all week long,” Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says. “It’s going to be one of those deals where anywhere, anytime, you could get some rain. It’s not going to rain all week long, it’ll be kind of in and out.”

The Storm Prediction Center places most of the Lowcountry under the lowest threat for severe weather Monday afternoon, but the western edge of Beaufort County and the northwestern tip of Colleton County is in the second lowest threat.

Any storm activity could include periods of heavy rain and wind gusts.

Those who plan to spend the Juneteenth holiday Monday out on the waters or at the beach should be aware of the storm threat for the afternoon.

Then for the rest of the week, there is an increased chance of rain throughout the week. By Sunday, portions of the Lowcountry could see up to five inches of rainfall.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired downtown...
Police investigating shots fired in downtown Charleston
The Charleston Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man...
Charleston Police searching for ‘missing and endangered’ man
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt....
Coroner identifies victim of Dorchester Co. shooting
There are now two tropical waves the National Hurricane Center is watching in the eastern and...
Forecasters now watching 2 areas for tropical development off African coast
The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the...
Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash

Latest News

There are now two tropical waves the National Hurricane Center is watching in the eastern and...
Forecasters now watching 2 areas for tropical development off African coast
VIDEO: Forecasters watch 2 areas in Atlantic for tropical development
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died Sunday following a crash in the...
Motorcyclist dies in weekend Georgetown Co. crash
VIDEO: Several inches of rain possible over the week