Live 5 News welcomes new morning anchor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 News team introduced the newest member of its morning news team Monday morning.

Shelbey Roberts will join co-anchor Katie Kamin on the desk Tuesday morning, but colleagues Katie Kamin, Nick Reagan and Meteorologist Joey Sovine introduced her during Monday’s program.

Roberts comes to Live 5 News from WMBD-TV in Peoria, Illinois, but is originally from Canton, Michigan.

But she says she says she is no stranger to South Carolina or the Lowcountry area, having begun her career at WMBF-TV in Myrtle Beach. She also reported at WTGS-TV in Savannah.

“The Lowcountry is so beautiful and the Southern hospitality is so, so real,” she says.

She says she loves the history the area offers people the opportunity to learn from as well as the area’s beautiful beaches.

The Illinois Broadcasters Association named her Best TV Anchor and presented her with the “Best Multicultural Reach” Award. She also received a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion.

Shelbey Roberts, the newest member of the Live 5 News team, says she loves serving the community as a youth mentor and academic tutor. She also prides herself on being a dog mom to her 7-pound Chihuahua, Diesel. (Provided)

Join her for “Live 5 News This Morning,” which airs weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.