SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Live 5 News welcomes new morning anchor

Anchor Shelbey Roberts is the newest member of the "Live 5 News This Morning" team.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 News team introduced the newest member of its morning news team Monday morning.

Shelbey Roberts will join co-anchor Katie Kamin on the desk Tuesday morning, but colleagues Katie Kamin, Nick Reagan and Meteorologist Joey Sovine introduced her during Monday’s program.

Roberts comes to Live 5 News from WMBD-TV in Peoria, Illinois, but is originally from Canton, Michigan.

But she says she says she is no stranger to South Carolina or the Lowcountry area, having begun her career at WMBF-TV in Myrtle Beach. She also reported at WTGS-TV in Savannah.

Shelbey Roberts was named Best TV Anchor and received the Best Multicultural Reach Award from...
Shelbey Roberts was named Best TV Anchor and received the Best Multicultural Reach Award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association. She has worked in Myrtle Beach, Savannah and Central Illinois.(Provided)

“The Lowcountry is so beautiful and the Southern hospitality is so, so real,” she says.

She says she loves the history the area offers people the opportunity to learn from as well as the area’s beautiful beaches.

The Illinois Broadcasters Association named her Best TV Anchor and presented her with the “Best Multicultural Reach” Award. She also received a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion.

Shelbey Roberts, the newest member of the Live 5 News team, says she loves serving the...
Shelbey Roberts, the newest member of the Live 5 News team, says she loves serving the community as a youth mentor and academic tutor. She also prides herself on being a dog mom to her 7-pound Chihuahua, Diesel.(Provided)

Join her for “Live 5 News This Morning,” which airs weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired downtown...
Police investigating shots fired in downtown Charleston
The Charleston Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man...
Charleston Police searching for ‘missing and endangered’ man
There are now two tropical waves the National Hurricane Center is watching in the eastern and...
Forecasters now watching 2 areas for tropical development off African coast
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt....
Coroner identifies victim of Dorchester Co. shooting
The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the...
Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash

Latest News

WCSC-TV signed on for the first time on June 19, 1953.
Live 5 WCSC celebrates 70th anniversary
VIDEO: Live 5 WCSC celebrates 70th anniversary
VIDEO: Live 5 News welcomes new morning anchor Shelbey Roberts
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh is celebrating his 30th anniversary with Live 5 News.
Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh celebrates 30 years with Live 5 News