SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Live 5 WCSC celebrates 70th anniversary

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - WCSC-TV, South Carolina’s oldest continuously operating television station, marks the start of its eighth decade Monday.

It was on June 19, 1953, when radio announcer Charlie Hall made the transition to television, speaking the first words on the new station: “Channel 5 is now alive.”

Hall, who had joined then-sister radio station WCSC in 1945, would stay with WCSC-TV until his death in 1997.

The station’s original studios were on East Bay Street in downtown Charleston and brought viewers news and entertainment.

Live 5 WCSC marked many firsts in the Lowcountry, including being the first to begin broadcasting in color and the first to broadcast live from the field during newscasts. It was also the first Lowcountry station to use satellite technology to broadcast live removes. It became the first Lowcountry station to broadcast local news in high definition in 2008. Five years later, it would launch the first system to provide mobile streaming of newscasts and remote broadcasts for users with smartphones and tablets.

Hall led the weather team for years as technology and forecasting drastically changed how viewers received weather information. It was Hall who warned of Hurricane Hugo’s approach in 1989. The station would have to broadcast from its tower site after its downtown studio flooded, forcing the team to evacuate the building.

Live 5 News moved into a new facility in West Ashley where it remains to this day.

Anchors Bill Sharpe and Debi Chard each spent more than 40 years at the station. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh just celebrated his 30th anniversary, while anchors Ann McGill and Raphael James have each been part of the team for more than 20 years.

When WCSC-TV signed on, it was only the second television station in South Carolina. WCOS-TV signed on in Columbia on May 1, 1953, but it went off the air in January of 1956. It would return to the airwaves under a different owner five years later, making WCSC the longest-operating station in the Palmetto State.

It signed on as a primary affiliate of CBS, but served as a secondary affiliate for NBC, ABC and the long-defunct DuMont network in its early years. WCSC is the only Lowcountry station to keep its original network affiliation since its sign-on.

Since January of 2019, the station has been owned by Gray Television.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired downtown...
Police investigating shots fired in downtown Charleston
The Charleston Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man...
Charleston Police searching for ‘missing and endangered’ man
There are now two tropical waves the National Hurricane Center is watching in the eastern and...
Forecasters now watching 2 areas for tropical development off African coast
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt....
Coroner identifies victim of Dorchester Co. shooting
The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the...
Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash

Latest News

Anchor Shelbey Roberts, right, joins the "Live 5 News This Morning" team.
Live 5 News welcomes new morning anchor
VIDEO: Live 5 WCSC celebrates 70th anniversary
VIDEO: Live 5 News welcomes new morning anchor Shelbey Roberts
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh is celebrating his 30th anniversary with Live 5 News.
Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh celebrates 30 years with Live 5 News