Live 5 WCSC celebrates 70th anniversary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - WCSC-TV, South Carolina’s oldest continuously operating television station, marks the start of its eighth decade Monday.

It was on June 19, 1953, when radio announcer Charlie Hall made the transition to television, speaking the first words on the new station: “Channel 5 is now alive.”

Hall, who had joined then-sister radio station WCSC in 1945, would stay with WCSC-TV until his death in 1997.

The station’s original studios were on East Bay Street in downtown Charleston and brought viewers news and entertainment.

Live 5 WCSC marked many firsts in the Lowcountry, including being the first to begin broadcasting in color and the first to broadcast live from the field during newscasts. It was also the first Lowcountry station to use satellite technology to broadcast live removes. It became the first Lowcountry station to broadcast local news in high definition in 2008. Five years later, it would launch the first system to provide mobile streaming of newscasts and remote broadcasts for users with smartphones and tablets.

Hall led the weather team for years as technology and forecasting drastically changed how viewers received weather information. It was Hall who warned of Hurricane Hugo’s approach in 1989. The station would have to broadcast from its tower site after its downtown studio flooded, forcing the team to evacuate the building.

Live 5 News moved into a new facility in West Ashley where it remains to this day.

Anchors Bill Sharpe and Debi Chard each spent more than 40 years at the station. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh just celebrated his 30th anniversary, while anchors Ann McGill and Raphael James have each been part of the team for more than 20 years.

When WCSC-TV signed on, it was only the second television station in South Carolina. WCOS-TV signed on in Columbia on May 1, 1953, but it went off the air in January of 1956. It would return to the airwaves under a different owner five years later, making WCSC the longest-operating station in the Palmetto State.

It signed on as a primary affiliate of CBS, but served as a secondary affiliate for NBC, ABC and the long-defunct DuMont network in its early years. WCSC is the only Lowcountry station to keep its original network affiliation since its sign-on.

Since January of 2019, the station has been owned by Gray Television.

