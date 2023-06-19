SC Lottery
Motorcyclist dies in weekend Georgetown Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Sunday in the Pawleys Island area.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Sunday that killed one person in the Pawleys Island area.

The crash happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Road and Parkersville Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Troopers said the crash involved a 1999 Honda motorcycle that was traveling east and a 2021 Kia sedan traveling west, both on Martin Luther King Road.

The motorcyle was attempting to turn left onto Parkersville Road when the two units collided, Pye said. The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital but did not survive injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the sedan was not hurt, Pye said.

The crash remained under investigation Monday morning.

