Multiple injured in Orangeburg Co. boat collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says multiple people were injured after a boat collision on Lake Marion Monday morning.

In a tweet at 1:33 p.m., the department says officers in Region 3 responded to an accident on Lake Marion where a bass boat collided with a channel marker.

They say one person was taken to the hospital while others were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

