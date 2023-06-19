SC Lottery
Multiple injured in Orangeburg Co. boat collision

SCDNR says multiple person were injured after a bass boat collided with a channel marker on...
SCDNR says multiple person were injured after a bass boat collided with a channel marker on Lake Marion Monday morning.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says multiple people were injured after a boat collision on Lake Marion Monday morning.

In a tweet at 1:33 p.m., the department says officers in Region 3 responded to an accident on Lake Marion where a bass boat collided with a channel marker.

They say one person was taken to the hospital while others were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

