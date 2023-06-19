Off and on rain likely throughout the week!
Published: Jun. 19, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front and a slow moving upper level low pressure system will bring ample opportunities for rain over the next week.
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 88.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.
