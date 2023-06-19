SC Lottery
Off and on rain likely throughout the week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front and a slow moving upper level low pressure system will bring ample opportunities for rain over the next week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 88.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

