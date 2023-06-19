SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic, according to media reports.

The U.S. Coast Guard told BBC News that a search was underway Monday off the coast of Newfoundland. OceanGate Expeditions confirmed it owned the missing vessel.

“We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely,” the company said in a statement to BBC News. “Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families.”

The U.S. Coast Guard in Boston did not immediately return messages sent by The Associated Press.

In 2021, OceanGate Expeditions began what it expected to become an annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of the iconic ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in 1912.

The company said at the time that in addition to archaeologists and marine biologists, the expeditions also would include roughly 40 paid tourists who would take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible.

The initial group of tourists was funding the expedition by spending anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 apiece.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired downtown...
Police investigating shots fired in downtown Charleston
Tropical Depression 3 is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Bret Monday afternoon or...
Tropical Depression 3 forms in Atlantic
The Charleston Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man...
Charleston Police searching for ‘missing and endangered’ man
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt....
Coroner identifies victim of Dorchester Co. shooting
The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the...
Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died Sunday following a crash in the...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Pawleys Island crash
A view of the Neuschwanstein castle, in Schwangau, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023....
American woman who was pushed and fell 165 feet near German castle is released from hospital
The National Weather Service has revised a severe thunderstorm warning that is now in effect...
FIRST ALERT: 3 Lowcountry counties now under severe thunderstorm warning
Tropical Depression 3 is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Bret Monday afternoon or...
Tropical Depression 3 forms in Atlantic