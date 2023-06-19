SC lawmakers urge to pass new legislation to fight hate crimes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While some celebrate the day off for Juneteenth this Monday, others are hard at work fighting for a better future for Black South Carolinians.

Former President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation 160 years ago freeing all enslaved people in the United States, but some 250,000 enslaved Texans did not gain their freedom until more than two years later when the Union Army arrived in Galveston Bay. That date, June 19, 1865, became known as Juneteenth and is marked every June 19. Despite two centuries, leaders in the black community say there’s still work to be done.

House Rep. Wendell Gilliard for District 111 says one of the most concrete things the state can do to recognize the black experience is to pass a hate crime bill. Gilliard has been trying to get a hate crime law on the books for more than six years now.

The legislative session ended last week with some forward progress — moving out of the House but stalling in the Senate. Gilliard’s bill would add penalty enhancements to crimes motivated by the victim’s race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, sexual orientation, or physical or mental disability.

South Carolina is one of only two states without a hate crime law. Gilliard says we are on the wrong side of history.

“What is South Carolina first in things that are last and last in things that are first?” Gilliard said. “Even Juneteenth when it comes, I think the question ought to be centered around hate crimes… it’s embarrassing when I see people running for president, they don’t want to discuss hate crimes. It’s embarrassing to see people running for any office and dance around hate crimes. By virtue of only being two states don’t have it yet, we should be talking about it like we’re drinking water.”

While this year’s hate crime bill failed to pass the legislature, Gilliard says progress takes time and promises to try again next year.

