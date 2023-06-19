Service for renewed historic cemetery honors African American lives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In commemoration of Juneteenth, leaders of the Catholic faith, researchers and community members met for a morning of remembrance and reflection at St. John Cemetery.

Dozens gathered at the sacred grounds, established 180 years ago, to honor the final resting place for more than 1,000 African American Catholics in the city of Charleston.

The community raised those names up in prayer and song led by church leaders and the Black Catholic Heritage Choir.

“The wonderful thing about it is – it is the work of the souls here,” Carolina Catholic Professionals Volunteer Frank Dirks said. “Almost forgotten, those thousand souls, they’re the ones who brought this memorial here. They’re the ones who brought this cross here.”

Dirks, who spearheaded the project for St. John, added that the historical site was nearly abandoned during a shift for desegregation laws in the city.

Through collaboration with several organizations and donors, the memorial site was reestablished from the ground up and opened to the public on Monday morning.

Leaders at the service said having Juneteenth events like this one create more room for generations to come together and discuss change.

“I hope that with deep reflection, they will come with the ideas we don’t have,” Bishop of Charleston, Reverend Jacques Fabre-Jeune said. “Not only to blame us or criticize us – but to give us better answers for their children and grandchildren to have a better future.”

After the initial service, the group met at St. Patrick Church for a Juneteenth luncheon focused on “Perfecting Unity.”

People of all ages gathered there to discuss the importance of unity in achieving racial justice.

