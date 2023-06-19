SC Lottery
Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center says the year’s third tropical depression has strengthened into a tropical storm in the central Atlantic.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center says the year’s third tropical depression has strengthened into a tropical storm in the central Atlantic.

The storm is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Bret by the middle of the week, Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said.

At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 11.3 North, longitude 42.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 21 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a hurricane in a few days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb or 29.80 inches.

Meanwhile, forecasters are continuing to monitor a second disturbance of disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some gradual development is possible through the middle and latter parts of the week as it moves west, but the National Hurricane Center says the chances of formation remain low as of Monday morning. There is a 20% chance it forms into at least a tropical depression by Wednesday and only a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

If it were to become a tropical storm, it would be the third named storm of the year and take the name Cindy.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist has this year's list of hurricane season names and what happens if we should exhaust the list.

