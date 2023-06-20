1 injured in early-morning Colleton Co. fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County man was taken to a burn center after being injured in a fire early Monday morning.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to Weiss Lane in the Green Pond community just before 6 a.m. Monday.

The man inside was awakened by the sound of breaking glass and found his home on fire, firefighters said.

He was able to get out of the home but went back in and attempted to rescue his 28-year-old parrot.

The man was unable to reach the bird and suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns. He was treated on the scene before being taken to an area hospital.

He was unable to be airlifted because of the weather so he was transported to a burn center in critical condition.

The parrot died in the fire.

A Colleton County home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning. (Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Firefighters said the man ran down Weiss Lane nearly one half of a mile to the Balchem Plant to call 911.

The home was completely destroyed in the fire.

