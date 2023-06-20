1 killed, 2 injured in Colleton Co. crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and two others were injured in a Colleton County crash.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Augusta Highway and Round O Road.

Troopers say a 2001 Chevrolet SUV and a 2008 Ford sedan collided at the intersection of Augusta Highway and Round O Road.

The driver of the Ford died in the collision, troopers say. The two people inside the Chevrolet were taken to an area hospital.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

