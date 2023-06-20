SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

4 dead after fire in e-bike shop spreads to apartments

Damage is seen in New York City after a fatal fire early Tuesday. Four were killed in New York...
Damage is seen in New York City after a fatal fire early Tuesday. Four were killed in New York when a fire broke out at an e-bike shop.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire that started in a New York City e-bike shop early Tuesday spread to upper-floor apartments, killing four people and injuring several others, authorities said.

City fire officials said the blaze was reported shortly after midnight on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in a six-story building that houses HQ E-Bike Repair. A pile of burned bikes and other debris was seen on the sidewalk outside the building.

Two men and two women died, and two other women were hospitalized in critical condition, officials said. A firefighter suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Electric bikes have become popular, non-gasoline-burning ways to make deliveries, commute and zip around a city that has promoted cycling in recent decades. Many run on lithium ion batteries, which have been blamed for numerous fires.

In April in the Queens section of New York City, two children were killed in a fire blamed on an electric bicycle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning after allowing a severe...
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm warnings expire, marine warning issued
Tropical Storm Bret has formed over the Central Atlantic. Bret is forecast to strengthen into a...
Tropical Storm Bret continues west, expected to strengthen
The Charleston Police Department is reporting a serious crash has closed a portion of I-526...
FIRST ALERT: 1 dead in I-526 crash on Wando Bridge
Anchor Shelbey Roberts, right, joins the "Live 5 News This Morning" team.
Live 5 News welcomes new morning anchor
The Lowcountry could see between two and four inches of rainfall over the week.
Keep your rain gear handy! Several inches of rain possible over this week

Latest News

FILE - Andrew Tate touches his beard after leaving the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest,...
Andrew Tate is charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania
Charleston City Council on Tuesday will choose one of three options to guide the development of...
City council to decide direction of Sumar Street project
VIDEO: City council to decide direction of Sumar Street project
FILE - Since Florida produces the most domestic juice oranges, customers will be hit right in...
Florida’s citrus crop shrinks to smallest in nearly 100 years