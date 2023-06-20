SC Lottery
6th family reaches settlement with church relating to convicted child molester

The family of a child victim of a convicted child molester at a Lowcountry church has reached a settlement in a suit against the church, an attorney says.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a child who was a victim of a convicted child molester at a Lowcountry church has reached a settlement in a lawsuit against the church.

Jacop Hazlett was convicted in 2019 of sexually assaulting children at Newspring Church and sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Attorney Joshua Slavin confirms the family of one of the victims reached a settlement with the church for an undisclosed amount.

Slavin represents seven families of the victims of Hazlett.

Court records show five families have previously settled.

Hazlett was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Slavin says there is still one family who has not settled and will likely go to trial in August.

