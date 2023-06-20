SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”
Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the San Antonio Police Department in Texas is searching for Amarianna Benavidez.

The 7-year-old girl is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shit, purple shorts and no shots.

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police did not initially describe the circumstances leading up to the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Amarianna’s location should call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning after allowing a severe...
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm warnings expire, marine warning issued
Tropical Storm Bret has formed over the Central Atlantic. Bret is forecast to strengthen into a...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic
Anchor Shelbey Roberts, right, joins the "Live 5 News This Morning" team.
Live 5 News welcomes new morning anchor
The Charleston Police Department is reporting a serious crash has closed a portion of I-526...
FIRST ALERT: 1 dead in I-526 crash on Wando Bridge
The Lowcountry could see between two and four inches of rainfall over the week.
Keep your rain gear handy! Several inches of rain possible over this week

Latest News

The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
Blinken, Xi hold high-stakes talks in Beijing
Ashanti, (L), and Dontrell, (R), both have Sickle Cell Disease.
Family of siblings with sickle cell disease advocate for diverse donors
The Charleston Police Department is reporting a serious crash has closed a portion of I-526...
FIRST ALERT: 1 dead in I-526 crash on Wando Bridge
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: 1 dead in I-526 crash on Wando Bridge