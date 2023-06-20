SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Caught on camera: Stranded driver, deputy sucked into drainage pipe during water rescue

Two men are grateful to be alive after they were sucked into a drain pipe during a rescue in...
Two men are grateful to be alive after they were sucked into a drain pipe during a rescue in Florida.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida sheriff’s office released dramatic video showing the moment a water rescue of a trapped motorist took a frightening turn.

Sheriff’s deputy William Hollingsworth arrived on scene Friday in Escambia County, Florida, to help a stranded driver who was stuck in rising flood waters.

After exiting his patrol car, Hollingsworth says he saw a driver vanish underwater and immediately went in after him.

The sheriff’s office says Hollingsworth was pulled underwater for 30 seconds and through the drainage pipe for nearly 100 feet.

His body camera captured the muffled sounds of being submerged until he was finally able to resurface.

Two men are grateful to be alive after they were sucked into a drain pipe during a rescue in Florida. (ESCAMBIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Hollingsworth immediately rushed to the driver to see if he was OK.

“Oh, Jesus. David. David. David. David, can you believe what just happened to us?”, Hollingsworth said.

The two were audibly emotional about their near-death experience.

Afterwards, the driver thanked the deputy for his actions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning after allowing a severe...
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm warnings expire, marine warning issued
Tropical Storm Bret has formed over the Central Atlantic. Bret is forecast to strengthen into a...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic
The Charleston Police Department is reporting a serious crash has closed a portion of I-526...
FIRST ALERT: 1 dead in I-526 crash on Wando Bridge
Anchor Shelbey Roberts, right, joins the "Live 5 News This Morning" team.
Live 5 News welcomes new morning anchor
The Lowcountry could see between two and four inches of rainfall over the week.
Keep your rain gear handy! Several inches of rain possible over this week

Latest News

FILE - The Olympic rings are set up in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at Trocadero...
French investigators search offices of Paris Olympic organizers in suspected corruption probe
The group says they've already discovered four graves on this piece of land from what they...
Preservation group seeks to find oldest gravesites at Hillsborough Cemetery
VIDEO: Preservation group seeks to find oldest gravesites at Hillsborough Cemetery
Two men are grateful to be alive after they were sucked into a drain pipe during a rescue in...
Driver, officer sucked into drain pipe during rescue