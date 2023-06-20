City council to decide direction of Sumar Street project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council on Tuesday will choose one of three options to guide the development of a site in West Ashley.

Council members will weigh three options for the Sumar Street Redevelopment Project. The options include a design with underground parking, a design with a multistory parking deck and a design with a large surface lot.

The project would open infrastructure for various businesses, and give visitors access to green space, parking and other community resources.

The main difference between the three plans would be the funding granted to build either surface, subsurface, or structured parking in the area.

Community members gathered at Charles Towne Landing on Saturday to discuss the project and the recently deferred Union Pier Project.

Charleston mayoral candidate and city councilman William Cogswell said Tuesday morning the vote would set the tone for future development in West Ashley.

“After six years of no action, I’m convinced these costly, short-sighted options presented to the city are not what’s best for West Ashley,” Cogswell said.

Charleston City Council is set to meet at 5 p.m.

