City Council to vote on redeveloping former West Ashley Piggly Wiggly site

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council will meet Tuesday to consider three multi-million dollar proposals to develop the site of a former grocery store in West Ashley.

The old Piggly Wiggly lot on Sumar Street, which sat untouched for years, will be remade into a community gathering space if city council members approve a plan.

The first option is the most expensive with a $45 million price tag, but also stands as the most popular with 72% of the community in favor of it. It would include underground parking and enough room to house businesses, outdoor areas and a civic building for city council and public hearings.

The second option, at $35 million, would create a parking garage above ground but leave less space for those amenities.

The third choice, which comes in at $20 million, would have a regular parking lot and the least amount of room for gathering.

Members of the community have voiced their concerns at several public hearings about potential flooding, traffic and noise.

West Ashley Council member Stephen Bowden said keeping the proposal community-driven and considering public feedback was critical in passing the milestone for Tuesday night’s vote.

“We can gather with our neighbors. We don’t have gathering space in West Ashley,” Bowden said. “And it’s so critical to establish the feeling of a community. So here we are, with half the population of the city, and we have no real community spaces to gather together. We need to change that.”

Bowden said the first option is a shovel-ready project, meaning development can begin immediately if the vote passes.

The other options do not have a set start date.

City Council will meet at 5 p.m. at Charleston City Hall.

