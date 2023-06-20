Coroner identifies 37-year-old man killed in Wando Bridge crash

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s office has released the name of the person who died in a crash on the Wando Bridge Monday night.

Jeremy Tumblin, 37, of Mount Pleasant, died at MUSC from injuries related to the crash, according to Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The three-vehicle crash happened at around 7:38 p.m. at the base of the bridge on Daniel Island, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Investigators say a BMV SUV collided with a Chevrolet SUV on the Mount Pleasant side of the bridge on I-526, and then crashed into a Nissan van. The BMW left the road after the second collision and struck a tree. The driver of the BMW died at an area hospital. The other two drivers suffered minor injuries, Wolfsen said.

No other people were in the vehicles.

Crash scene investigators closed one lane of I-526 for several hours. The roadway reopened at midnight.

The crash remains under investigation but no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.