Deputies searching for missing woman in Orangeburg County

Investigators are searching for an Orangeburg woman who has been missing for almost a month.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for an Orangeburg woman who has been missing for almost a month.

Vynique Dash-Jones, 51, was last seen by family members on May 23, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

Deputies say that while Dash-Jones would usually return to the family’s home after a period of time, she has not been seen.

She stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen in her silver 2018 Toyota Rav 4.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

