Family of siblings with sickle cell disease advocate for diverse donors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re looking for a meaningful way to celebrate Juneteenth, joining the National Marrow Donor Program Database may be a good start.

MUSC officials said Black or African American patients are greatly underrepresented in this database and the need for diverse donors is great.

Monday is not only Juneteenth, but it’s also World Sickle Cell Day.

Toni Yates, a mother of two children with sickle cell disease, said she’s using the day to share her family’s story and spread awareness about the dire need for diverse donors.

Yates said of the millions of donors in the National Marrow Donor Program Database, neither her son, Dontrell, nor daughter, Ashanti, have a match.

We first introduced you to Ashanti and Dontrell in April.

“I have sickle cell, but sickle cell doesn’t have me,” Ashanti said.

Pickens said that’s what she and her mom say when she’s feeling discouraged.

“You just have to pray every night that something good happens, you get the sickle cell cure and be able to live your life like a normal kid without having to wake up and go straight into a sickle cell crisis or go up to the hospital every day,” Ashanti said.

In the last two months, Yates said the pair of siblings have continued to fight the disease while exploring alternative treatment options if they aren’t able to find a full match.

As for Yates, she said she’s been working to spread awareness about the critical need for diverse donors.

“We really need to come and diversify this, the more we diversify, the more lives we save,” Yates said. “And if it’s not us that can find a match, I hope I can save the life of somebody else.”

One of the doctors on the siblings’ care team is Dr. Jennifer Jaroscak, a Professor of Pediatrics in the division of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation at MUSC.

She said sickle cell disease is most common in African American patients and most matches come from within the same ethnicity as the patient.

“We tend to have Caucasians overrepresented, or very well represented in the registry, and African Americans are less well represented,” Jaroscak said.

According to Be the Match, the odds of finding a Blood Stem Cell Transplant match is only 29% for African Americans, compared to 79% for Caucasians.

“The more diverse donors we have, the more likely we’ll be able to identify really good donors for our patients with sickle cell disease who tend to be African American,” Jaroscak said.

Jaroscak said most people may have heard of sickle cell disease but don’t understand how seriously it affects patients. She said finding a match can be life changing for not only improving the patient’s quality of life but prolonging their life expectancy.

“Take the time, do the cheek swab, because you really could save someone’s life,” Jaroscak said.

To see if you’re a match for Ashanti and Trell or patients like them needing a match you can text “ShantiandTrell” to 61474.

Joining is free, you just have to fill out an online form and request a kit be mailed to your home for a cheek swab. From there, you’ll be tested to see if you’re a match to anyone in the registry.

Be the Match officials said donating is similar to donating platelets.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.