FIRST ALERT: 1 dead in I-526 crash on Wando Bridge

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead on the Wando Bridge Monday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead on the Wando Bridge Monday night.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 10 p.m., according to the police department’s Tweet. One westbound lane of I-526 is blocked while officials are on scene, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

The Charleston County Coroner has not yet identified the victim.

Gillooly said it’s unclear when the lane will reopen.

This is a developing story.

