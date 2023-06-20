Preservation group seeks to find oldest gravesites at Hillsborough Cemetery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The goal of finding the oldest cemetery in the entire city of Charleston is what the West Ashley Historians hope to do and preserve.

This cemetery is currently unmarked behind some brush and trees on Sycamore Avenue in West Ashley and is recognized as the Hillsborough Cemetery. The group says they’ve already discovered four graves on this piece of land from what they think dates back to the late 1600s.

One member of the West Ashley Historians, Charlie Smith, says this all started when the group was trying to place a map of an 1826 plat somewhere in the city. After a time, Smith noticed the word “cemetery” scribbled on part of the map and overlayed it over a current tax map, which matched perfectly. It’s located on city-owned land that’s protected by an easement.

“It will tell a new story and it will give details to old stories that we’ve known bits and pieces of,” Smith said.

Smith says this cemetery could have the grave of the late John Lining, known as the father of meteorology, whose home was on this property, but his burial was never found.

“We will be able to compare that DNA and be able to see how far back these graves went,” Smith said. “And it’s just a little more of the story.”

The group wants to use ground penetrating rad told discover anomalies in the soil and find the divots of where exactly these graves are sitting underground.

Smith says they’re asking the city of Charleston to give them access to these resources.

“We’ve got people that are well-versed in cemetery preservation and have great archeological knowledge we will be tapping into,” Smith said. “So, we will be pulling in all the resources we can to find out the most that we can about the property.”

The request for this joint use agreement with the city to get these resources will go in front of the city council Tuesday at 5:00.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.