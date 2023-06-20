Report: Suspects stole microwaves, fire extinguishers from closed business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people are facing charges after police say they stole various items from a closed restaurant in West Ashley.

Zachary Maitland, 24, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. Herbert Drayton, 44, and Lauren Mata, 31, are also facing burglary charges, according to jail records.

Police were called to the Red Lobster on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. Monday for a burglary alarm.

Responding officers found a black Dodge Ram pickup at the back door of the business, a report states.

Maitland told officers he was helping a man he just met “take stuff out” of the business. An officer noticed two stainless steel microwaves and several fire extinguishers in the back of the pickup, the report states.

The report states the Dodge pickup was reported stolen out of Virginia.

Police say Mata and Drayton eventually came out of the business.

All three suspects were arrested and booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

In total, the three stole four high-end microwaves, eight fire extinguishers and several feet of electrical and copper wiring, according to the report.

The business permanently closed in February.

