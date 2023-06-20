SC gas prices fall nearly 4 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A GasBuddy survey shows the average price for a gallon of gas in the Palmetto State sits at $3.11 falling 3.7 cents over the past week.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.37 lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.79 per gallon as of Monday morning while the most expensive was $3.69, a difference of 90 cents per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Tuesday morning was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $2.95 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas fell 1.4 cents to $3.56. The national average is up 2.9 cents from a month ago and stands at $1.41 per gallon lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national price of diesel fell 3.7 cents over the past week and stands at $3.85 per gallon.

“It has been a quiet week for the national average, with little overall movement in average gas prices nationally even as oil prices have been a bit unstable. Some states have seen minor increases while others have seen decreases, and the mixed bag is likely to continue for the time being with oil prices a bit all over the place,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “While gasoline demand continues to inch up, we could see additional pressure on pump prices, while the price of diesel continues to see downward movement. While the uncertainty over the direction of the economy is a major player in preventing oil’s rise, inventories of oil and gasoline do remain tight, preventing much additional downward movement as well. We’ll have to see which of those factors emerges as a winner to predict when the next large movement in prices could be. We’re also seeing more tropical activity in the Atlantic that could pose challenges in the weeks ahead as hurricane season ramps up.”

