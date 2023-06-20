SC town records small earthquake Tuesday morning

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - Seismologists recorded an earthquake Tuesday near a Midlands community that experienced a string of earthquakes last year.

The magnitude 2.0 quake happened at 7:39 a.m. about 4.5 miles east of Elgin, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter was 21.3 miles east-northeast of Columbia and its epicenter had a depth of 1.8 miles.

Earthquakes are typically not noticed if they are smaller in magnitude than a 2.5, but the area recorded more than 80 earthquakes from December 2021 through December 2022.

Since Jan. 1, that part of the state has recorded at least four quakes, but Tuesday morning’s was the strongest of the four so far.

The strongest of the quakes listed by the USGS was a magnitude 2.8 on May 10, 2022, approximately 3 miles east of Elgin.

