SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC town records small earthquake Tuesday morning

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - Seismologists recorded an earthquake Tuesday near a Midlands community that experienced a string of earthquakes last year.

The magnitude 2.0 quake happened at 7:39 a.m. about 4.5 miles east of Elgin, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter was 21.3 miles east-northeast of Columbia and its epicenter had a depth of 1.8 miles.

Earthquakes are typically not noticed if they are smaller in magnitude than a 2.5, but the area recorded more than 80 earthquakes from December 2021 through December 2022.

Since Jan. 1, that part of the state has recorded at least four quakes, but Tuesday morning’s was the strongest of the four so far.

The strongest of the quakes listed by the USGS was a magnitude 2.8 on May 10, 2022, approximately 3 miles east of Elgin.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning after allowing a severe...
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm warnings expire, marine warning issued
As Tropical Storm Bret continues to move through the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters say the storm...
Tropical Storm Bret moving westward across the tropical Atlantic
The Charleston Police Department is reporting a serious crash has closed a portion of I-526...
1 killed, 2 injured in I-526 crash on Wando Bridge
Anchor Shelbey Roberts, right, joins the "Live 5 News This Morning" team.
Live 5 News welcomes new morning anchor
The Lowcountry could see between two and four inches of rainfall over the week.
Keep your rain gear handy! Several inches of rain possible over this week

Latest News

VIDEO: SC gas prices fall nearly 4 cents over past week
The Charleston Police Department is reporting a serious crash has closed a portion of I-526...
1 killed, 2 injured in I-526 crash on Wando Bridge
Newspring Church has been named in a second lawsuit involving the alleged sexual assault of...
6th family reaches settlement with church relating to convicted child molester
A Colleton County home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning.
1 injured in early-morning Colleton Co. fire