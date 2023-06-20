School board approves first reading of budget with huge raises for teachers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board of Trustees has taken its first step in approving next year’s $700 million budget.

The first reading was approved during a special meeting called Tuesday afternoon, after the trustees delayed the initial first reading weeks prior and sent it back to the audit and finance committee.

The budget includes major raises for the teachers. District staff recommended teacher pay be boosted across the board by $5,000, increasing the starting salary for a new teacher to $48,146 a year. In addition, teacher steps were increase to 40 steps – extending the number of years veteran teachers will continue to receive annual pay raises.

Non-teacher staff would also receive a 2.5% cost-of-living increase under the new budget.

While the state legislature is requiring districts increase pay and benefits for teachers, lawmakers only designated an increase of $2,500 in salaries. In all, new state mandates are costing the district around $26 million. The district is set to get an additional $11.8 million from the state.

To cover the difference and to balance local priorities, board members voted to increase the district’s millage rate – effectively increasing property taxes on businesses, cars and non-owner-occupied homes.

The board intends to increase the millage rate by 8.3 mills.

Board members Leah Whatley and Ed Kelley raised concerns in previous meetings about the effect increasing property tax would have on apartments, arguing the cost would be passed on to tenants in the form of higher rent.

The board settled on a version of the budget that will eliminate 30 district administration level jobs that are vacant and have been for some time. They considered versions of the budget that kept those jobs intact, and another that would have cut up to about 70 positions, with about 30 of them vacant and the other 40 being layoffs.

Interim Superintendent Don Kennedy, among a few board members, expressed issues Tuesday about firing people late into the summer after the budget vote had been delayed. He estimated the board’s move to delay a vote set back the budget actions by about six weeks.

“I’ve done a lot of budgets in my years. And I’ve told people this in the past that this particular budget, just to balance this budget, just to make the numbers work, this has been one of the easiest budgets I’ve ever don’t just to make the budget work. But the complexity of a new group of people coming together not understanding all the intricacies of putting a budget together, that piece drew it out,” Kennedy says. “We’re all human so there’s a level of frustration for me and the finance team here at the district. We now have a path forward and the team will march down that path.”

The millage increase is the largest since 2017 when the millage was increased by 15.6 mills.

The board is expected to vote on the budget’s second and final reading on July 17.

