SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Search resumes for missing actor Julian Sands in Southern California mountains

Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over...
Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over the weekend.(San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The search for British actor Julian Sands resumed over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The 65-year-old actor was first reported missing in January after going hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

More than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff took part in the search in remote areas across Mount Baldy on Saturday.

They were supported by two helicopters and drone crews, but officials say they still haven’t found Sands.

The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches, with volunteers clocking in more than 500 hours of search time.

Severe weather conditions have presented ongoing challenges in the search for the actor.

Sands is best known for his work in shows like “24,” and the movies “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning after allowing a severe...
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm warnings expire, marine warning issued
Tropical Storm Bret has formed over the Central Atlantic. Bret is forecast to strengthen into a...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired downtown...
Police investigating shots fired in downtown Charleston
The Charleston Police Department says a man who was reported missing on Saturday has been found...
Charleston Police: Missing man found safe
The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the...
Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department is reporting a serious crash has closed a portion of I-526...
FIRST ALERT: 1 dead in I-526 crash on Wando Bridge
VIDEO: Family of siblings with sickle cell disease advocate for diverse donors
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: 1 dead in I-526 crash on Wando Bridge
Two Moncks Corner women celebrated impressive accomplishments this year. The mother daughter...
Lowcountry mother-daughter duo celebrate graduations
Ashanti, (L), and Dontrell, (R), both have Sickle Cell Disease.
Family of siblings with sickle cell disease advocate for diverse donors