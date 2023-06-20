Summerville dog daycare holding fundraiser to sponsor service dogs for vets
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new dog daycare is hosting a fundraiser this week in order to sponsor service dogs for veterans.
Dogtopia of Summerville is a dog daycare, overnight and spa facility set to open next month.
Ahead of that, the business will host “Pancakes for a Purpose” on Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m.
It’ll be at Eggs Up Grill in Cane Bay.
Ticket sales, proceeds, and donations from this event will benefit the Dogtopia Foundation,
a nonprofit organization that helps sponsor service dogs for military veterans.
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased by emailing summerville@dogtopia.com.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.