Tropical Storm Bret continues west, expected to strengthen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Tropical Storm Bret continues to move through the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters say the storm could become a hurricane and threaten the Lesser Antilles by the end of the week.

The storm is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Bret by the middle of the week, Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 11.7 North, longitude 44.7 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 17 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bret has formed over the Central Atlantic. Bret is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by the middle of the week as the system approaches the Lesser Antilles. No threat to our area at this time, we will continue to monitor. pic.twitter.com/3dFJdBywX4 — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) June 19, 2023

On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a hurricane in a few days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb or 29.77 inches.

Meanwhile, forecasters are continuing to monitor a second disturbance of disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, forecasters say conditions will likely lead to the formation and development of a tropical depression over the next couple of days with forecasters giving the system a 70 percent chance of development in the next 48 hours and an 80 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

If it were to become a tropical storm, it would be the third named storm of the year and take the name Cindy.

