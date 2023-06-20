Tropical Storm Bret moving westward across the tropical Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Tropical Storm Bret continues to move through the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters say the storm will likely hit the Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm.

The storm is expected to be weaker than previously forecast and dissipate in the Caribbean over the weekend, Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 47.0 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 21 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days. Bret is located about 945 miles east of the Windward Islands.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Bret expected to be weaker, dissipate in Caribbean! The 11AM update from the National Hurricane Center calls for a weaker(than previously forecast) Bret to pass through the Lesser Antilles Thu/Fri. Bret is expected to dissipate in the Caribbean this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ci5YpkQowm — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) June 20, 2023

On the forecast track, the center of Bret could move across portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to be a tropical storm when it reaches the Lesser Antilles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb or 29.77 inches.

Meanwhile, forecasters are continuing to monitor a second disturbance of disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, forecasters say conditions will likely lead to the formation and development of a tropical depression over the next couple of days with forecasters giving the system a 70 percent chance of development in the next 48 hours and an 80 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

If it were to become a tropical storm, it would be the third named storm of the year and take the name Cindy.

