Unsettled weather pattern to keep rain and storms in the forecast!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stuck weather pattern will continue to keep our weather unsettled with ample chances for rain and storms over the upcoming days. Today will be wet at times with the chance of showers and storms this morning, afternoon and evening. Some rain may be heavy at times but there will also be dry stretches mixed in today. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s today. With more clouds than sunshine, and a continued chance of rain, we expect temperatures to stay below average through the end of work week. A transition out of this weather pattern will occur Friday and Saturday as we trend toward drier and sunnier weather just in time for the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

