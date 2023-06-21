Battery’s Markanich earns Week 15 USL Championship Player of the Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (June 20, 2023) – The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery midfielder Arturo Rodriguez and forward Nick Markanich were named to the league’s Week 15 Team of the Week.

Markanich’s exceptional two-goal performance in the Battery’s 3-4 comeback victory over Hartford Athletic earned him Championship Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball.

Markanich bagged his first Battery brace on Saturday, which proved to be vital. His first goal came on a cheeky curler in a free kick that caught Hartford off guard and went bar down just before halftime. His second goal sparked Charleson’s comeback in the second half, the 23-year-old fired the ball into the roof of the net with a first-time strike that was teed up by Dante Polvara. The forward additionally tallied nine duels won, five recoveries and two tackles won.

Rodriguez had a hand in two of the Battery’s four goals, also helping ignite the comeback after being down 3-1. The Mexican midfielder’s creativity kept the play alive which eventually led to Markanich’s second goal of the night, then his cross towards the goal banked off the woodwork to Derek Dodson for the late equalizer. Additionally, Rodriguez led the match in successful dribbles (nine) and duels won (14).

The Team of the Week selection is the second for Rodriguez and the fourth for Markanich, and with Markanich’s first Player of the Week nod, of 2023.

Rodriguez and Markanich’s awards bring the Battery’s Team of the Week selections to 15 and Player of the Week to four, both the most in the league.

Markanich earned 47% of the ballot to claim the honor, edging out Detroit City FC’s Ben Morris, who finished with 40% in second. The Championship’s Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

The awards come as Charleston look to build upon the momentum of their recent victory and while back atop the Eastern Conference standings. The Black and Yellow will take on Memphis 901 FC on Sat., June 24, at Autozone Park and then return home on Fri., June 30, to face Loudoun United FC at Patriots Point.

USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 15

GK – Antony Siaha, Monterey Bay F.C.

D – Carter Manley, San Antonio FC

D – Erik McCue, El Paso Locomotive FC

D – Morey Doner, Monterey Bay F.C.

M – Alejandro Guido, San Diego Loyal SC

M – Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston Battery

M – Justin Portillo, New Mexico United

M – Christian Sorto, Miami FC

F – Ben Morris, Detroit City FC

F – Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery | Player of the Week

F – Kyle Edwards, Hartford Athletic

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.