Berkeley Co. Coroner IDs 72-year-old man shot during argument

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person who was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person who was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.

Walter White, 72, of Moncks Corner died from injuries related to the shooting, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Deputies were called to Taurus Lane in Moncks Corner for reports of an argument around 6 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Carli Drayton said. While on their way to the scene, deputies were notified that shots had been fired.

Once on scene, officials found three people with gunshot wounds. White was pronounced dead at the scene, Drayton said. Two others were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

