Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Monday night.

Deputies were called to Taurus Lane in Moncks Corner for reports of an argument around 6 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Carli Drayton said. While on their way to the scene, deputies were notified that shots had been fired.

Once on scene, officials found three people with gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Drayton said. Two others were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

