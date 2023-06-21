Charleston Co. School District sees decline in discipline problems

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District says they’ve seen a significant percent drop in behavioral problems after making changes to its discipline policy. This comes as the district has moved to address the increase in violent behavior observed over the pandemic. The district is practicing balancing correcting behavior and keeping schools safe with keeping kids in schools.

Jacqueline Haynes, Social Superintendent for Acceleration Schools, has monitored the district’s behavioral problem numbers and says the county did see an increase in their student discipline data when their students returned from COVID. Then conversations began to arise on possible solutions to the problem.

“Really looking at what other options are there for students when they do display a behavior that might not be appropriate for school,” Coakley says. “There’s a retracting method, and modeling exercises that go on but also really diving into that data to determine what’s needed at each of the schools.”

They’ve watched their discipline numbers on a weekly and monthly basis and have worked with their principals to make sure they are decreasing referrals like in-school, and out-of-school suspensions, and expulsions. What the school system is attempting to achieve now is preventing dangerous behaviors before they happen and using other intervention methods such as mediation and conflict resolution. Haynes says it’s been work to change the mindset of teachers so they’re able to work with students in the classroom and after looking at the big focus of discipline, some things they focused on were setting high expectations for academics and behaviors.

“That was one of the main goals was to decrease discipline so that students can be in school to learn. If we want to move our schools off of the state list and improve the academic performance of students, they have to be in school,” Haynes says, “But there has been intentional work with our principals, with our assistant principals to ensure that that happens so that students remain in schools.”

Haynes says they work to empower educators so they can create a system that is going to work well for their school building and students in the classroom.

“It’s clear to them that they’re not going to write referrals for the first time a student does something,” Hayes says, “You have conversations with them, you talk to them, you develop that relationship.”

CCSD has instituted programs such as PBIS which is a Positive Behavioral Intervention Support System, HOOVER the House System from Ron Clark, and the CREW SEL Program, to help change the culture and climate of the school. Haynes says they also provide focus groups in the schools to help determine what’s needed and allow students to have a voice. While the district has shifted its approach to discipline, Haynes assures that they’re not just simply writing fewer referrals. She says if there are dangerous situations, students will still get written up, suspended, or expelled and, if the offense is great enough, referred to law enforcement.

Colleen Carr is the Director of Acceleration Schools for Charleston School District, and she says referrals don’t change students—relationships do. She says they looked at the big focus of discipline and some things they focused on were setting high expectations for academics and behaviors and actually modeling those behaviors and expectations throughout the day. Their main goal is to try to catch students doing good and provide alternative referral practices.

“We looked at what other interventions we could utilize within the schools such as mediation, conflict resolution, we talked about life skills,” Carr says, “Something as simple as you made an era in how you spoke to an adult so let’s role play what that’s going to look like when you go back to apologize. Let’s look at writing a letter, let’s look at reflection of your behavior. But also holding students accountable with consequences.”

Carr says it’s all about the mindset of moving from punitive discipline to looking at the individual child, so they know how to deal with problems in the real world. And it does appear to be working with fewer discipline issues this year.

