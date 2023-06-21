SC Lottery
Charleston Co. School District Trustees approve new superintendent’s contract

The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees has officially announced they have a new superintendent.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The board voted 6-3 to approve Dr. Eric Gallien’s contract.

This decision follows a monthslong national search plagued with controversy. There have been concerns voiced about the overall transparency of the search.

Advocates say they wish the board had been more open and honest about the process.

Gallien was the last of three finalists after two others dropped out following their names being leaked on social media ahead of an announcement.

The district says Gallien will assume the role of superintendent on July 1.

