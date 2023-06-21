Charleston Fire to receive federal grant for community programs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is getting nearly $75,000 in federal funding to benefit community education and prevention programs.

The department earned a Federal Emergency Management Agency Grant for $51,916 and is giving a local contribution of $2,595 to install 600 smoke detectors over the next two years.

The American Red Cross often partners with fire department installations and has its own programs to help people with financial or physical obstacles get alarms.

Saskia Lindsay works in the Lowcountry branch of the Red Cross and calls the devices lifesaving.

“It’s a very, very frequent disaster and having a working smoke alarm will cut those chances of death in half. So, it’s just absolutely vital that people have their smoke alarms in their house and they’re checking them frequently,” she says.

The FEMA grant money will also pay to develop educational materials, like virtual fire extinguisher training, and pamphlets to leave at homes reminding people to check alarms every month and replace batteries every year.

Charleston Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh says it’s great to get into the community and engage with people during the installation. He says they target older homes and apartments where people may not have updated their equipment recently and it may not be in order.

“Often times we find we’re talking to them about something they may have heard about before, but they just never followed through and carried it out. So, getting there and actually walking them through the steps is very critical and helping teach them how to do it,” Julazadeh says.

The fire department is also taking over as the host agency for the Lowcountry incident management team and is getting $20,000 in federal funding for the program.

The team coordinates with local agencies and manages major events across the state’s coastal region.

Jason Krusen with the department says the base was previously located in Summerville and he is excited to keep the central program in the area.

“We’re able to deploy to natural and man-made disasters. Behind the scenes the incident management team is able to coordinate local response resources and make sure everything is tracked. We’re tasked to make sure the equipment and training are maintained,” Krusen says.

Officials say they are looking forward to implementing the meaningful programs in the next two years and encourage people to contact the fire department about home safety questions.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.