Coroner IDs toddler who drowned in swimming pool

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Summerville boy who drowned Sunday at a country club.

Henry Moody, 2, died at Summerville Medical Center at 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Moody had been found unresponsive in the pool at the Pine Forest Country Club at approximately 4 p.m., Brouthers said. The body underwent an autopsy Wednedsay at MUSC in Charleston.

The Summerville Police Department, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.